Here’s How Your Trade Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) Aggressively Right Now

Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) went up by 12.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.60. The company’s stock price has collected 2.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/07/21 that Webcast Alert: Olympic Steel to Announce 2021 First-Quarter Financial Results Before Market Opens on May 7, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ :ZEUS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZEUS is at 1.65.

ZEUS currently public float of 9.09M and currently shorts hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZEUS was 115.78K shares.

ZEUS’s Market Performance

ZEUS stocks went up by 2.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.36% and a quarterly performance of 112.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 207.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.84% for Olympic Steel Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.84% for ZEUS stocks with a simple moving average of 100.58% for the last 200 days.

ZEUS Trading at 25.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZEUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +8.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +97.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZEUS rose by +9.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +215.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.77. In addition, Olympic Steel Inc. saw 117.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZEUS starting from Stovsky Richard P, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $8.50 back on May 15. After this action, Stovsky Richard P now owns 5,000 shares of Olympic Steel Inc., valued at $42,498 using the latest closing price.

MARABITO RICHARD T, the Chief Executive Officer of Olympic Steel Inc., purchase 3,010 shares at $8.24 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that MARABITO RICHARD T is holding 41,394 shares at $24,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZEUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.05 for the present operating margin

+19.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olympic Steel Inc. stands at -0.45. The total capital return value is set at 0.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.11. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS), the company’s capital structure generated 62.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.62. Total debt to assets is 28.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.