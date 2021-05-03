EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) went down by -5.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.35. The company’s stock price has collected 1.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that EVERTEC Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE :EVTC) Right Now?

EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVTC is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for EVERTEC Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.43, which is $1.24 above the current price. EVTC currently public float of 59.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVTC was 417.53K shares.

EVTC’s Market Performance

EVTC stocks went up by 1.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.20% and a quarterly performance of 14.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for EVERTEC Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.14% for EVTC stocks with a simple moving average of 9.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVTC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EVTC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for EVTC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $34 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVTC reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for EVTC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to EVTC, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

EVTC Trading at 3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVTC rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.04. In addition, EVERTEC Inc. saw 1.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVTC starting from Steurer Philip E., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $39.99 back on Apr 26. After this action, Steurer Philip E. now owns 28,802 shares of EVERTEC Inc., valued at $1,199,700 using the latest closing price.

Rospigliosi Guillermo, the Executive Vice President of EVERTEC Inc., sale 24,444 shares at $39.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Rospigliosi Guillermo is holding 25,382 shares at $963,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVTC

Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 9.50 for asset returns.