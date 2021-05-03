Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK)?

Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) went up by 6.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $214.49. The company’s stock price has collected 1.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that Press Release: Mohawk Industries Reports Q1 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE :MHK) Right Now?

Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MHK is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $213.46, which is -$17.64 below the current price. MHK currently public float of 57.84M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MHK was 550.19K shares.

MHK’s Market Performance

MHK stocks went up by 1.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.86% and a quarterly performance of 43.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 134.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.47% for Mohawk Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.37% for MHK stocks with a simple moving average of 62.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MHK

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MHK reach a price target of $180, previously predicting the price at $114. The rating they have provided for MHK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 18th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to MHK, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

MHK Trading at 14.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MHK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.49% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +11.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MHK rose by +8.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +188.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $204.04. In addition, Mohawk Industries Inc. saw 45.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MHK starting from Patton Rodney David, who sale 1,580 shares at the price of $188.00 back on Mar 08. After this action, Patton Rodney David now owns 12,081 shares of Mohawk Industries Inc., valued at $297,040 using the latest closing price.

Thiers Bernard, the President-Flooring ROW of Mohawk Industries Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $185.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05, which means that Thiers Bernard is holding 60,360 shares at $927,868 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MHK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.01 for the present operating margin

+26.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mohawk Industries Inc. stands at +5.40. The total capital return value is set at 6.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.91. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK), the company’s capital structure generated 36.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.47. Total debt to assets is 21.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.