Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) went up by 0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.04. The company’s stock price has collected 2.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/28/21 that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Reports 1st Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE :NLY) Right Now?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NLY is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Annaly Capital Management Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.18, which is $0.12 above the current price. NLY currently public float of 1.39B and currently shorts hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NLY was 14.53M shares.

NLY’s Market Performance

NLY stocks went up by 2.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.58% and a quarterly performance of 11.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.31% for Annaly Capital Management Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.25% for NLY stocks with a simple moving average of 14.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLY

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NLY reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for NLY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to NLY, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

NLY Trading at 4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.44% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLY rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.81. In addition, Annaly Capital Management Inc. saw 7.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLY starting from Hamilton Thomas Edward, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $5.96 back on May 15. After this action, Hamilton Thomas Edward now owns 330,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc., valued at $1,192,920 using the latest closing price.

Green Anthony C, the Chief Corporate Officer, CLO of Annaly Capital Management Inc., purchase 12,500 shares at $5.92 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Green Anthony C is holding 163,500 shares at $73,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.29 for the present operating margin

+98.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stands at -60.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.88. Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY), the company’s capital structure generated 513.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.69. Total debt to assets is 81.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 56.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.01.