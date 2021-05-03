CryoLife Inc. (CRY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY) went up by 24.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.60. The company’s stock price has collected 27.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that CryoLife Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in CryoLife Inc. (NYSE :CRY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRY is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for CryoLife Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $34.58, which is $1.74 above the current price. CRY currently public float of 37.52M and currently shorts hold a 9.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRY was 192.90K shares.

CRY’s Market Performance

CRY stocks went up by 27.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.23% and a quarterly performance of 21.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.78% for CryoLife Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.90% for CRY stocks with a simple moving average of 35.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRY

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRY reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for CRY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 14th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to CRY, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on January 29th of the previous year.

CRY Trading at 23.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.70% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares surge +28.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRY rose by +27.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.14. In addition, CryoLife Inc. saw 23.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRY starting from Holloway Jean F, who sale 1,693 shares at the price of $25.28 back on Mar 10. After this action, Holloway Jean F now owns 89,912 shares of CryoLife Inc., valued at $42,797 using the latest closing price.

Horton Amy, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of CryoLife Inc., sale 13,619 shares at $25.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Horton Amy is holding 91,247 shares at $347,711 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.00 for the present operating margin

+60.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for CryoLife Inc. stands at -6.54. The total capital return value is set at 0.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.85. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on CryoLife Inc. (CRY), the company’s capital structure generated 96.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.12. Total debt to assets is 40.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.