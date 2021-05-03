Can So-Young International Inc. (SY) Remain Competitive?

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) went up by 0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.40. The company’s stock price has collected 1.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that HOOKIPA Pharma to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ :SY) Right Now?

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1576.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for So-Young International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $102.66, which is $5.92 above the current price. SY currently public float of 13.00M and currently shorts hold a 11.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SY was 1.03M shares.

SY’s Market Performance

SY stocks went up by 1.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.15% and a quarterly performance of -18.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.46% for So-Young International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.92% for SY stocks with a simple moving average of -22.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SY stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SY in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $14 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SY reach a price target of $16.20. The rating they have provided for SY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2020.

SY Trading at -14.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SY rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.33. In addition, So-Young International Inc. saw -14.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.38 for the present operating margin

+83.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for So-Young International Inc. stands at +0.45. The total capital return value is set at -2.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.21. Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on So-Young International Inc. (SY), the company’s capital structure generated 5.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.81. Total debt to assets is 4.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.90.