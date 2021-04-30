Why Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) went down by -1.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $209.39. The company’s stock price has collected -2.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Press Release: Fortinet Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ :FTNT) Right Now?

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 67.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FTNT is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Fortinet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $191.58, which is -$6.66 below the current price. FTNT currently public float of 132.45M and currently shorts hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTNT was 1.28M shares.

FTNT’s Market Performance

FTNT stocks went down by -2.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.80% and a quarterly performance of 31.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 80.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.30% for Fortinet Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.49% for FTNT stocks with a simple moving average of 34.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $165 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2021.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTNT reach a price target of $195, previously predicting the price at $175. The rating they have provided for FTNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 10th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to FTNT, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on February 05th of the current year.

FTNT Trading at 5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +5.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT fell by -2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $198.99. In addition, Fortinet Inc. saw 31.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Whittle John, who sale 2,411 shares at the price of $202.38 back on Apr 21. After this action, Whittle John now owns 0 shares of Fortinet Inc., valued at $487,945 using the latest closing price.

Whittle John, the VP Corp Dev&Strat Alliance,GC of Fortinet Inc., sale 2,410 shares at $178.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Whittle John is holding 0 shares at $429,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.95 for the present operating margin

+77.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc. stands at +18.83. The total capital return value is set at 43.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.57. Equity return is now at value 73.40, with 13.70 for asset returns.

Based on Fortinet Inc. (FTNT), the company’s capital structure generated 6.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.84. Total debt to assets is 1.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.