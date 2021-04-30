Why Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $388.07. The company’s stock price has collected 0.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/19/21 that Why the Retail Rally Can Keep Rolling Along

Is It Worth Investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ :COST) Right Now?

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COST is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $387.64, which is $13.96 above the current price. COST currently public float of 441.99M and currently shorts hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COST was 2.89M shares.

COST’s Market Performance

COST stocks went up by 0.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.80% and a quarterly performance of 4.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.31% for Costco Wholesale Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.16% for COST stocks with a simple moving average of 6.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COST stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for COST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for COST in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $370 based on the research report published on March 11th of the current year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COST reach a price target of $375, previously predicting the price at $430. The rating they have provided for COST stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 05th, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to COST, setting the target price at $430 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

COST Trading at 7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COST rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $366.68. In addition, Costco Wholesale Corporation saw -0.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COST starting from Vachris Roland Michael, who sale 4,300 shares at the price of $334.30 back on Mar 22. After this action, Vachris Roland Michael now owns 15,602 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation, valued at $1,437,477 using the latest closing price.

DECKER SUSAN L, the Director of Costco Wholesale Corporation, sale 694 shares at $363.35 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that DECKER SUSAN L is holding 18,746 shares at $252,164 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.64 for the present operating margin

+13.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Costco Wholesale Corporation stands at +2.40. The total capital return value is set at 23.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.08. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), the company’s capital structure generated 60.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.75. Total debt to assets is 19.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 108.11 and the total asset turnover is 3.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.