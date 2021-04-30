Wall Street Pummels Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) After Recent Earnings Report

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) went up by 4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.03. The company’s stock price has collected 19.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/19/21 that Zymeworks Announces Succession Plan for Chief Medical Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE :ZYME) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZYME is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Zymeworks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.04. ZYME currently public float of 36.94M and currently shorts hold a 5.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZYME was 473.09K shares.

ZYME’s Market Performance

ZYME stocks went up by 19.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.01% and a quarterly performance of -3.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.89% for Zymeworks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.10% for ZYME stocks with a simple moving average of -16.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZYME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZYME stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ZYME by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZYME in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $55 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZYME reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for ZYME stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on February 25th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ZYME, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

ZYME Trading at 0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares surge +5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYME rose by +19.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.68. In addition, Zymeworks Inc. saw -29.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZYME starting from Priour James, who sale 950 shares at the price of $27.93 back on Apr 13. After this action, Priour James now owns 2,003 shares of Zymeworks Inc., valued at $26,533 using the latest closing price.

O’Driscoll Kathryn, the Chief People Officer of Zymeworks Inc., sale 786 shares at $34.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that O’Driscoll Kathryn is holding 5,003 shares at $27,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-481.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zymeworks Inc. stands at -463.54. The total capital return value is set at -55.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.12. Equity return is now at value -38.90, with -30.70 for asset returns.

Based on Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME), the company’s capital structure generated 2.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.07. Total debt to assets is 1.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 50.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.