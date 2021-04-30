Wall Street Praises Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) After Recent Earnings Report

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) went down by -8.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s stock price has collected -8.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/28/21 that Allogene Therapeutics to Present Data from its Anti-CD19 AlloCAR T(TM) Therapy Program in Relapsed/Refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma at the American Society of Clinical Oncology

Is It Worth Investing in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ALLO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.46, which is $17.02 above the current price. ALLO currently public float of 70.29M and currently shorts hold a 11.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALLO was 797.08K shares.

ALLO’s Market Performance

ALLO stocks went down by -8.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.34% and a quarterly performance of -7.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.82% for Allogene Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.53% for ALLO stocks with a simple moving average of -6.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ALLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALLO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $43 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALLO reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for ALLO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ALLO, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on November 24th of the previous year.

ALLO Trading at -7.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares sank -9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLO fell by -8.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.33. In addition, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. saw 26.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLO starting from Bhavnagri Veer, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $32.05 back on Apr 15. After this action, Bhavnagri Veer now owns 421,353 shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc., valued at $320,517 using the latest closing price.

Chang David D, the President and CEO of Allogene Therapeutics Inc., sale 20,513 shares at $38.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Chang David D is holding 2,204,417 shares at $791,271 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLO

The total capital return value is set at -28.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.64. Equity return is now at value -25.20, with -22.80 for asset returns.

Based on Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.75. Total debt to assets is 4.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.96.