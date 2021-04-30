The Chart for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) went up by 0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.50. The company’s stock price has collected -1.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/12/21 that TDS announces redemption of 6.875% Senior Notes due 2059 and 7% Senior Notes due 2060

Is It Worth Investing in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE :TDS) Right Now?

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDS is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.88, which is $9.02 above the current price. TDS currently public float of 92.77M and currently shorts hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDS was 1.18M shares.

TDS’s Market Performance

TDS stocks went down by -1.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.25% and a quarterly performance of 21.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.95% for Telephone and Data Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.23% for TDS stocks with a simple moving average of 15.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TDS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TDS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $22 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDS reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for TDS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to TDS, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

TDS Trading at 7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDS fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.56. In addition, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. saw 26.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDS starting from Hanley Joseph R, who sale 13,880 shares at the price of $22.87 back on Mar 16. After this action, Hanley Joseph R now owns 13,771 shares of Telephone and Data Systems Inc., valued at $317,436 using the latest closing price.

Sugarman Gary L, the Director of Telephone and Data Systems Inc., purchase 300 shares at $17.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Sugarman Gary L is holding 37,537 shares at $5,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.67 for the present operating margin

+37.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stands at +4.33. The total capital return value is set at 3.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.65. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS), the company’s capital structure generated 93.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.36. Total debt to assets is 35.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.