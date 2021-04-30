The Chart for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) went up by 0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.89. The company’s stock price has collected -0.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/28/21 that Extra Space Storage Inc. Reports 2021 First Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE :EXR) Right Now?

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXR is at 0.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Extra Space Storage Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $144.85, which is -$4.57 below the current price. EXR currently public float of 128.15M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXR was 819.25K shares.

EXR’s Market Performance

EXR stocks went down by -0.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.39% and a quarterly performance of 29.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.71% for Extra Space Storage Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.77% for EXR stocks with a simple moving average of 26.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for EXR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $145 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXR reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for EXR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 04th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to EXR, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on January 22nd of the current year.

EXR Trading at 10.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +10.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXR fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.20. In addition, Extra Space Storage Inc. saw 26.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXR starting from Margolis Joseph D, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $134.24 back on Apr 01. After this action, Margolis Joseph D now owns 96,250 shares of Extra Space Storage Inc., valued at $503,384 using the latest closing price.

Margolis Joseph D, the Chief Executive Officer of Extra Space Storage Inc., sale 56,000 shares at $132.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Margolis Joseph D is holding 52,492 shares at $7,430,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.66 for the present operating margin

+53.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extra Space Storage Inc. stands at +36.19. The total capital return value is set at 7.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.27. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), the company’s capital structure generated 235.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.23. Total debt to assets is 63.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 216.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28.