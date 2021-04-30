Talend S.A. (TLND) Just Got Our Attention

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) went up by 0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.90. The company’s stock price has collected 0.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that TALEND INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Talend S.A. – TLND

Is It Worth Investing in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ :TLND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TLND is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Talend S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.40, which is $4.98 above the current price. TLND currently public float of 28.77M and currently shorts hold a 4.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TLND was 695.98K shares.

TLND’s Market Performance

TLND stocks went up by 0.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.80% and a quarterly performance of 46.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 137.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.48% for Talend S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.42% for TLND stocks with a simple moving average of 41.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLND

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TLND reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for TLND stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to TLND, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

TLND Trading at 6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.31%, as shares surge +1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLND rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.11. In addition, Talend S.A. saw 67.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLND starting from Meister Adam, who sale 9,680 shares at the price of $63.66 back on Mar 17. After this action, Meister Adam now owns 188,523 shares of Talend S.A., valued at $616,205 using the latest closing price.

Meister Adam, the Chief Financial Officer of Talend S.A., sale 988 shares at $55.14 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Meister Adam is holding 198,203 shares at $54,478 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.64 for the present operating margin

+78.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talend S.A. stands at -27.68. The total capital return value is set at -36.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.07. Equity return is now at value -409.20, with -20.80 for asset returns.

Based on Talend S.A. (TLND), the company’s capital structure generated 2,133.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.52. Total debt to assets is 44.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,078.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.