RPC Inc. (RES) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) went down by -2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.43. The company’s stock price has collected 6.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/28/21 that RPC, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in RPC Inc. (NYSE :RES) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RES is at 2.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for RPC Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.66, which is -$0.38 below the current price. RES currently public float of 73.72M and currently shorts hold a 10.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RES was 1.10M shares.

RES’s Market Performance

RES stocks went up by 6.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.26% and a quarterly performance of 9.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.17% for RPC Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.61% for RES stocks with a simple moving average of 29.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RES stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RES by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for RES in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.50 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2020.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RES reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for RES stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 13th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to RES, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

RES Trading at -9.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares sank -6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RES rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.16. In addition, RPC Inc. saw 60.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RES starting from ROLLINS GARY W, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $5.14 back on Mar 24. After this action, ROLLINS GARY W now owns 82,455,924 shares of RPC Inc., valued at $771,645 using the latest closing price.

LOR INC, the 10% Owner of RPC Inc., sale 150,000 shares at $5.14 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that LOR INC is holding 82,455,924 shares at $771,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.77 for the present operating margin

+2.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPC Inc. stands at -35.47. The total capital return value is set at -13.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.08. Equity return is now at value -32.80, with -26.20 for asset returns.

Based on RPC Inc. (RES), the company’s capital structure generated 4.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.58. Total debt to assets is 3.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.38.