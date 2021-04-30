Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) went up by 1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.35. The company’s stock price has collected 2.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that RXMOSAIC Welcomes Healthcare Industry Veteran Jen Fuhrman-Kestler To Lead Key Clients And Healthcare Innovation

Is It Worth Investing in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE :OMC) Right Now?

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMC is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Omnicom Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $79.17, which is -$4.71 below the current price. OMC currently public float of 213.15M and currently shorts hold a 4.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMC was 1.98M shares.

OMC’s Market Performance

OMC stocks went up by 2.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.85% and a quarterly performance of 28.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.92% for Omnicom Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.19% for OMC stocks with a simple moving average of 34.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMC stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for OMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OMC in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $50 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2020.

OMC Trading at 9.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.64% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +11.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMC rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.23. In addition, Omnicom Group Inc. saw 32.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMC starting from RICE LINDA JOHNSON, who sale 1,700 shares at the price of $80.76 back on Apr 27. After this action, RICE LINDA JOHNSON now owns 10,910 shares of Omnicom Group Inc., valued at $137,284 using the latest closing price.

WREN JOHN, the Chairman and CEO of Omnicom Group Inc., sale 81,062 shares at $80.68 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that WREN JOHN is holding 143,518 shares at $6,540,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.01 for the present operating margin

+15.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicom Group Inc. stands at +7.18. The total capital return value is set at 15.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.04. Equity return is now at value 34.40, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), the company’s capital structure generated 237.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.35. Total debt to assets is 26.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 226.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.