Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM)

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) went up by 3.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.94. The company’s stock price has collected 6.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/27/21 that Salem Media Group Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Teleconference

Is It Worth Investing in Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ :SALM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SALM is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Salem Media Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.13. SALM currently public float of 11.15M and currently shorts hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SALM was 866.82K shares.

SALM’s Market Performance

SALM stocks went up by 6.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.08% and a quarterly performance of 7.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 142.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.35% for Salem Media Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.02% for SALM stocks with a simple moving average of 28.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SALM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SALM stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for SALM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SALM in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $3.50 based on the research report published on January 15th of the previous year 2019.

Noble Financial, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SALM reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for SALM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 07th, 2014.

Singular Research gave a rating of “Buy” to SALM, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on February 24th of the previous year.

SALM Trading at -22.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SALM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.47%, as shares sank -28.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SALM rose by +6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.32. In addition, Salem Media Group Inc. saw 101.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SALM starting from Santrella David P, who sale 2,030 shares at the price of $3.34 back on Mar 12. After this action, Santrella David P now owns 35,851 shares of Salem Media Group Inc., valued at $6,776 using the latest closing price.

Santrella David P, the President – Broadcast Media of Salem Media Group Inc., sale 12,254 shares at $3.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Santrella David P is holding 35,851 shares at $40,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SALM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.81 for the present operating margin

+11.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Salem Media Group Inc. stands at -22.88. The total capital return value is set at 2.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.61. Equity return is now at value -40.60, with -10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM), the company’s capital structure generated 203.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.08. Total debt to assets is 52.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.