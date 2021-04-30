Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Luminex Corporation (LMNX)

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) went down by -0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.69. The company’s stock price has collected -0.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of LEAF, LMNX, MLHR and MRLN

Is It Worth Investing in Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ :LMNX) Right Now?

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 113.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LMNX is at 0.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Luminex Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $35.33, which is -$2.17 below the current price. LMNX currently public float of 44.24M and currently shorts hold a 5.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LMNX was 1.22M shares.

LMNX’s Market Performance

LMNX stocks went down by -0.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.50% and a quarterly performance of 33.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.76% for Luminex Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.13% for LMNX stocks with a simple moving average of 29.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMNX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LMNX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LMNX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $38 based on the research report published on August 18th of the previous year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMNX reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for LMNX stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 27th, 2019.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to LMNX, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 05th of the previous year.

LMNX Trading at 11.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.45%, as shares surge +14.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMNX fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.45. In addition, Luminex Corporation saw 58.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMNX starting from CURRIE HARRISS T, who sale 5,325 shares at the price of $32.35 back on Mar 01. After this action, CURRIE HARRISS T now owns 226,868 shares of Luminex Corporation, valued at $172,262 using the latest closing price.

Bennett Todd C., the SVP, Global Sales & Cust Ops of Luminex Corporation, sale 121,507 shares at $34.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Bennett Todd C. is holding 34,197 shares at $4,138,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.17 for the present operating margin

+56.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luminex Corporation stands at +3.56. The total capital return value is set at 6.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.45. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Luminex Corporation (LMNX), the company’s capital structure generated 42.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.05. Total debt to assets is 25.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.82.