Logitech International S.A. (LOGI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) went down by -2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.24. The company’s stock price has collected -4.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 13 hours ago that Logitech Sales Soar on Covid-Driven Surge, but Stock Slips on Full-Year Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ :LOGI) Right Now?

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LOGI is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Logitech International S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $126.05, which is $14.31 above the current price. LOGI currently public float of 167.51M and currently shorts hold a 7.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LOGI was 806.07K shares.

LOGI’s Market Performance

LOGI stocks went down by -4.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.73% and a quarterly performance of 1.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 125.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.87% for Logitech International S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.63% for LOGI stocks with a simple moving average of 20.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOGI

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to LOGI, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

LOGI Trading at 2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +4.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOGI fell by -4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.18. In addition, Logitech International S.A. saw 12.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOGI starting from Darrell Bracken, who sale 41,670 shares at the price of $107.77 back on Mar 01. After this action, Darrell Bracken now owns 765,513 shares of Logitech International S.A., valued at $4,490,924 using the latest closing price.

Darrell Bracken, the President & CEO of Logitech International S.A., sale 41,666 shares at $105.64 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Darrell Bracken is holding 765,513 shares at $4,401,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.13 for the present operating margin

+37.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Logitech International S.A. stands at +15.11. The total capital return value is set at 22.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.73. Equity return is now at value 54.50, with 31.50 for asset returns.

Based on Logitech International S.A. (LOGI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.01. Total debt to assets is 1.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.