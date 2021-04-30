Is Viasat Inc. (VSAT) a Keeper?

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) went up by 2.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.35. The company’s stock price has collected 11.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Viasat Secures Supplemental Type Certificate Approval to Install In-Flight Connectivity on Select Bombardier Challenger 600-Series Business Jets

Is It Worth Investing in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ :VSAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VSAT is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Viasat Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $72.50, which is $19.61 above the current price. VSAT currently public float of 65.86M and currently shorts hold a 14.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VSAT was 680.77K shares.

VSAT’s Market Performance

VSAT stocks went up by 11.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.50% and a quarterly performance of 19.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.19% for Viasat Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.17% for VSAT stocks with a simple moving average of 29.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSAT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VSAT by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for VSAT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $67 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to VSAT, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

VSAT Trading at 4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +10.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSAT rose by +11.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.04. In addition, Viasat Inc. saw 63.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSAT starting from Lippert Keven K, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $55.69 back on Mar 11. After this action, Lippert Keven K now owns 2,793 shares of Viasat Inc., valued at $167,070 using the latest closing price.

Kimbro Melinda Michele, the Chief People Officer of Viasat Inc., sale 364 shares at $53.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Kimbro Melinda Michele is holding 8,904 shares at $19,634 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.66 for the present operating margin

+29.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viasat Inc. stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at 1.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.01. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Viasat Inc. (VSAT), the company’s capital structure generated 107.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.81. Total debt to assets is 44.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.