Is Genuine Parts Company (GPC) a Keeper?

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) went up by 0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.75. The company’s stock price has collected 5.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE :GPC) Right Now?

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 70.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPC is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Genuine Parts Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $119.56, which is -$15.61 below the current price. GPC currently public float of 140.25M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPC was 853.88K shares.

GPC’s Market Performance

GPC stocks went up by 5.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.95% and a quarterly performance of 29.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.63% for Genuine Parts Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.77% for GPC stocks with a simple moving average of 23.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GPC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GPC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $106 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPC reach a price target of $117. The rating they have provided for GPC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 14th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to GPC, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.

GPC Trading at 9.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.79% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +8.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPC rose by +5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.39. In addition, Genuine Parts Company saw 25.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPC starting from HOLDER JOHN R, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $97.00 back on Dec 18. After this action, HOLDER JOHN R now owns 13,731 shares of Genuine Parts Company, valued at $97,000 using the latest closing price.

HOLDER JOHN R, the Director of Genuine Parts Company, purchase 2,200 shares at $91.72 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that HOLDER JOHN R is holding 12,731 shares at $201,783 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.12 for the present operating margin

+32.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genuine Parts Company stands at +0.99. The total capital return value is set at 13.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Genuine Parts Company (GPC), the company’s capital structure generated 116.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.83. Total debt to assets is 27.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.