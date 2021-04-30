Is Callaway Golf Company (ELY) a Keeper?

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.59. The company’s stock price has collected 2.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/05/21 that The Pandemic Year’s Top Stock-Fund Managers

Is It Worth Investing in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE :ELY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELY is at 2.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Callaway Golf Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.80, which is $3.42 above the current price. ELY currently public float of 92.09M and currently shorts hold a 11.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELY was 1.82M shares.

ELY’s Market Performance

ELY stocks went up by 2.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.12% and a quarterly performance of 8.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 119.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.69% for Callaway Golf Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.00% for ELY stocks with a simple moving average of 28.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELY stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ELY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ELY in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2021.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELY reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for ELY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 21st, 2020.

ELY Trading at 4.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +11.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELY rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.51. In addition, Callaway Golf Company saw 24.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELY starting from Hickey Glenn F., who sale 7,919 shares at the price of $23.11 back on Dec 03. After this action, Hickey Glenn F. now owns 15,699 shares of Callaway Golf Company, valued at $183,008 using the latest closing price.

Hickey Glenn F., the EVP, Callaway Golf of Callaway Golf Company, sale 6,148 shares at $22.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Hickey Glenn F. is holding 23,618 shares at $137,531 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.26 for the present operating margin

+41.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Callaway Golf Company stands at -7.99. The total capital return value is set at 4.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.90. Equity return is now at value -18.50, with -6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Callaway Golf Company (ELY), the company’s capital structure generated 132.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.00. Total debt to assets is 45.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.