IMAX Corporation (IMAX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) went down by -4.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.05. The company’s stock price has collected -0.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that IMAX Corporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in IMAX Corporation (NYSE :IMAX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMAX is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for IMAX Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $25.40, which is $3.17 above the current price. IMAX currently public float of 49.19M and currently shorts hold a 5.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMAX was 1.01M shares.

IMAX’s Market Performance

IMAX stocks went down by -0.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.45% and a quarterly performance of 10.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 69.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.67% for IMAX Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.91% for IMAX stocks with a simple moving average of 31.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for IMAX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IMAX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $26 based on the research report published on April 23rd of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMAX reach a price target of $17.90, previously predicting the price at $15.60. The rating they have provided for IMAX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 25th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to IMAX, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on December 29th of the previous year.

IMAX Trading at -0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAX fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.54. In addition, IMAX Corporation saw 18.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMAX starting from WELTON MARK, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $22.69 back on Mar 11. After this action, WELTON MARK now owns 41,475 shares of IMAX Corporation, valued at $113,465 using the latest closing price.

Tu Denny, the Chief Marketing Officer of IMAX Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $23.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Tu Denny is holding 3,920 shares at $47,072 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-83.93 for the present operating margin

+13.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAX Corporation stands at -104.94. The total capital return value is set at -15.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.87. Equity return is now at value -34.20, with -13.80 for asset returns.

Based on IMAX Corporation (IMAX), the company’s capital structure generated 83.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.54. Total debt to assets is 32.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.