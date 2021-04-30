Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Seagen Inc. (SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) went down by -3.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $213.94. The company’s stock price has collected -3.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Seagen Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ :SGEN) Right Now?

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SGEN is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Seagen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $191.18, which is $52.83 above the current price. SGEN currently public float of 132.74M and currently shorts hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGEN was 1.14M shares.

SGEN’s Market Performance

SGEN stocks went down by -3.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.25% and a quarterly performance of -14.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.10% for Seagen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.56% for SGEN stocks with a simple moving average of -17.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGEN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SGEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SGEN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $145 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGEN reach a price target of $186, previously predicting the price at $188. The rating they have provided for SGEN stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on February 01st, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SGEN, setting the target price at $215 in the report published on January 15th of the current year.

SGEN Trading at -5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGEN fell by -3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.39. In addition, Seagen Inc. saw -20.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGEN starting from SIEGALL CLAY B, who sale 12,602 shares at the price of $141.96 back on Apr 09. After this action, SIEGALL CLAY B now owns 715,209 shares of Seagen Inc., valued at $1,788,924 using the latest closing price.

SIEGALL CLAY B, the President and CEO of Seagen Inc., sale 16,751 shares at $145.17 during a trade that took place back on Apr 08, which means that SIEGALL CLAY B is holding 715,209 shares at $2,431,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.43 for the present operating margin

+89.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagen Inc. stands at +28.21. The total capital return value is set at 21.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.34. Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 21.80 for asset returns.

Based on Seagen Inc. (SGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.09. Total debt to assets is 1.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.89.