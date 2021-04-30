Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) went down by -6.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.29. The company’s stock price has collected -1.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that MACOM Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :MTSI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTSI is at 2.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $69.08, which is $11.72 above the current price. MTSI currently public float of 47.93M and currently shorts hold a 5.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTSI was 556.27K shares.

MTSI’s Market Performance

MTSI stocks went down by -1.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.88% and a quarterly performance of -3.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 99.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.82% for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.53% for MTSI stocks with a simple moving average of 18.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTSI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MTSI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTSI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $62 based on the research report published on March 26th of the current year 2021.

MTSI Trading at -6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTSI fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.70. In addition, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. saw 4.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTSI starting from CARLSON DOUGLAS J, who sale 1,773 shares at the price of $59.98 back on Apr 01. After this action, CARLSON DOUGLAS J now owns 55,716 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., valued at $106,345 using the latest closing price.

Dennehy Robert, the SVP, Operations of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., sale 6,593 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that Dennehy Robert is holding 97,311 shares at $395,580 based on the most recent closing price.