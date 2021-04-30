Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Gentex Corporation (GNTX)

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) went down by -0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.75. The company’s stock price has collected 0.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/23/21 that Gentex Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ :GNTX) Right Now?

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNTX is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Gentex Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $39.25, which is $2.82 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of GNTX was 1.42M shares.

GNTX’s Market Performance

GNTX stocks went up by 0.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.39% and a quarterly performance of 6.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.66% for Gentex Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.04% for GNTX stocks with a simple moving average of 13.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNTX

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNTX reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for GNTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to GNTX, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

GNTX Trading at 0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNTX rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.77. In addition, Gentex Corporation saw 5.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNTX starting from Schaum Richard O, who sale 5,440 shares at the price of $35.69 back on Apr 28. After this action, Schaum Richard O now owns 24,024 shares of Gentex Corporation, valued at $194,178 using the latest closing price.

Boehm Neil, the Chief Technology Officer of Gentex Corporation, sale 2,053 shares at $35.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Boehm Neil is holding 37,025 shares at $73,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.71 for the present operating margin

+35.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gentex Corporation stands at +20.29. The total capital return value is set at 20.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.56. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 13.40 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.51.