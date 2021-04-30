Here’s How Your Trade Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Aggressively Right Now

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) went up by 1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $109.26. The company’s stock price has collected -1.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/08/21 that Atmos Energy Corporation to Host Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on May 6, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE :ATO) Right Now?

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATO is at 0.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Atmos Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $107.44, which is $2.71 above the current price. ATO currently public float of 120.44M and currently shorts hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATO was 953.81K shares.

ATO’s Market Performance

ATO stocks went down by -1.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.33% and a quarterly performance of 15.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.51% for Atmos Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.56% for ATO stocks with a simple moving average of 6.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATO

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ATO, setting the target price at $113 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

ATO Trading at 7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATO fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.77. In addition, Atmos Energy Corporation saw 7.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATO starting from YOHO FRANK H, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $87.80 back on Feb 04. After this action, YOHO FRANK H now owns 3,000 shares of Atmos Energy Corporation, valued at $43,898 using the latest closing price.

Sampson Richard A, the Director of Atmos Energy Corporation, purchase 500 shares at $97.41 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that Sampson Richard A is holding 7,076 shares at $48,705 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.21 for the present operating margin

+39.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atmos Energy Corporation stands at +21.30. The total capital return value is set at 7.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.78.

Based on Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO), the company’s capital structure generated 70.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.25. Total debt to assets is 29.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.