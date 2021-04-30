GreenBox POS (GBOX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) went up by 13.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.78. The company’s stock price has collected 13.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/23/21 that GreenBox POS Partners with Armanino Auditors to Obtain SOC 2 Compliance

Is It Worth Investing in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ :GBOX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GBOX is at 5.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for GreenBox POS declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

GBOX currently public float of 17.66M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBOX was 1.09M shares.

GBOX’s Market Performance

GBOX stocks went up by 13.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.56% and a quarterly performance of 93.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 1791.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.23% for GreenBox POS. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.77% for GBOX stocks with a simple moving average of 94.80% for the last 200 days.

GBOX Trading at -10.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.55%, as shares sank -18.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBOX rose by +13.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.88. In addition, GreenBox POS saw 73.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GBOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.87 for the present operating margin

+22.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for GreenBox POS stands at -58.74. Equity return is now at value 94.10, with -53.80 for asset returns.

Based on GreenBox POS (GBOX), the company’s capital structure generated 363.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.41. Total debt to assets is 11.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.