Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)?

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.70. The company’s stock price has collected 11.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/21/21 that Marin Software Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ :MRIN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MRIN is at -0.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Marin Software Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00. MRIN currently public float of 9.98M and currently shorts hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRIN was 1.26M shares.

MRIN’s Market Performance

MRIN stocks went up by 11.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.20% and a quarterly performance of -17.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.78% for Marin Software Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.75% for MRIN stocks with a simple moving average of -7.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRIN

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRIN reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for MRIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 06th, 2016.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to MRIN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

MRIN Trading at -7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares sank -5.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRIN rose by +11.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6550. In addition, Marin Software Incorporated saw -16.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRIN starting from Lien Christopher A., who sale 1,745 shares at the price of $2.06 back on Dec 03. After this action, Lien Christopher A. now owns 219,569 shares of Marin Software Incorporated, valued at $3,595 using the latest closing price.

Lien Christopher A., the CEO of Marin Software Incorporated, sale 3,659 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that Lien Christopher A. is holding 0 shares at $7,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.43 for the present operating margin

+39.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marin Software Incorporated stands at -46.86. The total capital return value is set at -51.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.97. Equity return is now at value -95.60, with -37.50 for asset returns.

Based on Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN), the company’s capital structure generated 75.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.04. Total debt to assets is 32.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.