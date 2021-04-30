Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC)?

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) went down by -2.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.99. The company’s stock price has collected 0.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that M.D.C. Holdings Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE :MDC) Right Now?

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDC is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for M.D.C. Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.07, which is $4.19 above the current price. MDC currently public float of 51.65M and currently shorts hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDC was 587.74K shares.

MDC’s Market Performance

MDC stocks went up by 0.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.41% and a quarterly performance of 21.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 112.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.99% for M.D.C. Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.10% for MDC stocks with a simple moving average of 26.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MDC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MDC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $65 based on the research report published on April 16th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to MDC, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on March 12th of the current year.

MDC Trading at 4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDC rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.63. In addition, M.D.C. Holdings Inc. saw 33.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDC starting from Siegel David, who sale 8,129 shares at the price of $59.47 back on Mar 17. After this action, Siegel David now owns 13,928 shares of M.D.C. Holdings Inc., valued at $483,432 using the latest closing price.

BUCHWALD HERBERT T, the Director of M.D.C. Holdings Inc., sale 10,873 shares at $57.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that BUCHWALD HERBERT T is holding 0 shares at $623,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.59 for the present operating margin

+19.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for M.D.C. Holdings Inc. stands at +9.60. The total capital return value is set at 11.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.70. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC), the company’s capital structure generated 60.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.65. Total debt to assets is 32.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 55.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.06.