Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)?

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) went up by 1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.82. The company’s stock price has collected 5.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that First National Bank Promotes Its Director of Digital Channels and Payments

Is It Worth Investing in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE :FNB) Right Now?

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNB is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for F.N.B. Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.38, which is $1.01 above the current price. FNB currently public float of 317.35M and currently shorts hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNB was 2.30M shares.

FNB’s Market Performance

FNB stocks went up by 5.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.01% and a quarterly performance of 29.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for F.N.B. Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.85% for FNB stocks with a simple moving average of 38.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNB stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FNB by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FNB in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $10 based on the research report published on November 25th of the previous year 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FNB reach a price target of $14.50. The rating they have provided for FNB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 07th, 2020.

FNB Trading at 4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNB rose by +5.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.84. In addition, F.N.B. Corporation saw 38.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNB starting from Bena Pamela A, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $10.29 back on Jan 25. After this action, Bena Pamela A now owns 40,286 shares of F.N.B. Corporation, valued at $5,145 using the latest closing price.

Dively Mary Jo, the Director of F.N.B. Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $9.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Dively Mary Jo is holding 47,517 shares at $27,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for F.N.B. Corporation stands at +19.47. The total capital return value is set at 4.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.76. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on F.N.B. Corporation (FNB), the company’s capital structure generated 61.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.14. Total debt to assets is 8.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.