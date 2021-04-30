Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) went up by 1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $188.13. The company’s stock price has collected 2.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/21/21 that Crown Castle Reports First Quarter 2021 Results and Raises Outlook for Full Year 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE :CCI) Right Now?

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 83.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCI is at 0.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $193.90, which is -$5.66 below the current price. CCI currently public float of 429.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCI was 2.19M shares.

CCI’s Market Performance

CCI stocks went up by 2.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.92% and a quarterly performance of 18.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.62% for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT). The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.67% for CCI stocks with a simple moving average of 14.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $205 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCI reach a price target of $193. The rating they have provided for CCI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 26th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to CCI, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on March 19th of the current year.

CCI Trading at 11.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +9.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCI rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $180.36. In addition, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) saw 18.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCI starting from MARTIN J LANDIS, who purchase 1,180 shares at the price of $160.99 back on Mar 15. After this action, MARTIN J LANDIS now owns 145,620 shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT), valued at $189,971 using the latest closing price.

SCHLANGER DANIEL K, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT), sale 5,000 shares at $150.73 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that SCHLANGER DANIEL K is holding 80,811 shares at $753,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.34 for the present operating margin

+38.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stands at +18.08. The total capital return value is set at 5.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.09. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI), the company’s capital structure generated 268.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.87. Total debt to assets is 65.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 263.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.