Compass Inc. (COMP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) went up by 0.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.11. The company’s stock price has collected 7.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 9 hours ago that The Dow Rose 240 Points Because Value Stocks Thrive on Higher Bond Yields

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Inc. (NYSE :COMP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Compass Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $23.00. COMP currently public float of 5.35M. Today, the average trading volume of COMP was 2.06M shares.

COMP’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.16% for COMP stocks with a simple moving average of 5.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COMP stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for COMP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COMP in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $25 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COMP reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for COMP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to COMP, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

COMP Trading at 5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.83% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMP rose by +7.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Compass Inc. saw -6.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMP starting from Reffkin Robert L., who purchase 411,111 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Apr 06. After this action, Reffkin Robert L. now owns 8,601,981 shares of Compass Inc., valued at $7,399,998 using the latest closing price.

SVF Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd, the 10% Owner of Compass Inc., purchase 4,000,000 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that SVF Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd is holding 132,365,273 shares at $72,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.07 for the present operating margin

+10.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Inc. stands at -7.26. The total capital return value is set at -21.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.04.

Based on Compass Inc. (COMP), the company’s capital structure generated 82.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.10.

The receivables turnover for the company is 32.28 and the total asset turnover is 2.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.