Can Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) Remain Competitive?

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.18. The company’s stock price has collected 5.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/06/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Phunware, Broadwind, Seelos Therapeutics, Golden Nugget Online Gaming, or Heron Therapeutics?

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ :GNOG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.33, which is $10.38 above the current price. GNOG currently public float of 32.06M and currently shorts hold a 8.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNOG was 2.07M shares.

GNOG’s Market Performance

GNOG stocks went up by 5.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.80% and a quarterly performance of -19.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.61% for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.01% for GNOG stocks with a simple moving average of -7.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNOG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GNOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNOG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $28 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNOG reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for GNOG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2021.

GNOG Trading at -1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +10.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNOG rose by +5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.87. In addition, Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. saw -24.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GNOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.42 for the present operating margin

+70.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. stands at -15.78. Equity return is now at value -23.90, with -5.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.