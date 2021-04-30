Can FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Remain Competitive?

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) went down by -18.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.39. The company’s stock price has collected -17.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/28/21 that FormFactor, Inc. Reports 2021 First Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ :FORM) Right Now?

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FORM is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for FormFactor Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.43, which is $13.92 above the current price. FORM currently public float of 76.76M and currently shorts hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FORM was 438.49K shares.

FORM’s Market Performance

FORM stocks went down by -17.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.41% and a quarterly performance of -8.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.44% for FormFactor Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.00% for FORM stocks with a simple moving average of 3.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FORM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FORM stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for FORM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FORM in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $50 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FORM reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for FORM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 26th, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to FORM, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

FORM Trading at -15.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FORM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares sank -13.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FORM fell by -17.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.73. In addition, FormFactor Inc. saw -8.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FORM starting from SLESSOR MIKE, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $46.95 back on Feb 24. After this action, SLESSOR MIKE now owns 347,521 shares of FormFactor Inc., valued at $704,250 using the latest closing price.

ROGAS EDWARD JR, the Director of FormFactor Inc., sale 18,000 shares at $48.75 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19, which means that ROGAS EDWARD JR is holding 15,000 shares at $877,502 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FORM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.49 for the present operating margin

+40.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for FormFactor Inc. stands at +11.32. The total capital return value is set at 12.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.59. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on FormFactor Inc. (FORM), the company’s capital structure generated 9.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.51. Total debt to assets is 7.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.