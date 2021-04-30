Can Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Remain Competitive?

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) went up by 2.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $205.28. The company’s stock price has collected 4.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/17/21 that Five Below, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ :FIVE) Right Now?

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 92.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FIVE is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Five Below Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $223.65, which is $20.33 above the current price. FIVE currently public float of 54.51M and currently shorts hold a 5.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FIVE was 752.73K shares.

FIVE’s Market Performance

FIVE stocks went up by 4.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.36% and a quarterly performance of 13.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 118.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for Five Below Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.16% for FIVE stocks with a simple moving average of 29.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIVE

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIVE reach a price target of $230, previously predicting the price at $220. The rating they have provided for FIVE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 18th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to FIVE, setting the target price at $205 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

FIVE Trading at 4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +6.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVE rose by +4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $197.00. In addition, Five Below Inc. saw 15.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIVE starting from Romanko Michael, who sale 2,427 shares at the price of $195.01 back on Apr 01. After this action, Romanko Michael now owns 12,529 shares of Five Below Inc., valued at $473,289 using the latest closing price.

Romanko Michael, the CMO of Five Below Inc., sale 9,079 shares at $200.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 26, which means that Romanko Michael is holding 14,956 shares at $1,819,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.35 for the present operating margin

+29.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five Below Inc. stands at +6.29. The total capital return value is set at 8.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.16. Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Five Below Inc. (FIVE), the company’s capital structure generated 125.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.73. Total debt to assets is 42.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.