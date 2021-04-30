Can Brunswick Corporation (BC) Remain Competitive?

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) went up by 0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.95. The company’s stock price has collected 2.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Brunswick Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE :BC) Right Now?

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BC is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Brunswick Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $111.29, which is $0.27 above the current price. BC currently public float of 77.25M and currently shorts hold a 2.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BC was 654.32K shares.

BC’s Market Performance

BC stocks went up by 2.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.66% and a quarterly performance of 20.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 116.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.01% for Brunswick Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.87% for BC stocks with a simple moving average of 35.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $125 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BC reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for BC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BC, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

BC Trading at 7.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +10.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BC rose by +2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.22. In addition, Brunswick Corporation saw 38.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BC starting from Dekker Christopher F, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $91.72 back on Feb 16. After this action, Dekker Christopher F now owns 40,657 shares of Brunswick Corporation, valued at $321,020 using the latest closing price.

ALTMAN RANDALL S, the Vice President and Controller of Brunswick Corporation, sale 3,746 shares at $65.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that ALTMAN RANDALL S is holding 13,011 shares at $243,715 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.39 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brunswick Corporation stands at +8.62. The total capital return value is set at 21.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.21. Equity return is now at value 26.40, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Brunswick Corporation (BC), the company’s capital structure generated 68.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.79. Total debt to assets is 27.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.