Buy or Sell Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) went up by 2.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.24. The company’s stock price has collected 3.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/13/21 that SEE to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE :SEE) Right Now?

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEE is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Sealed Air Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.08, which is $1.95 above the current price. SEE currently public float of 150.34M and currently shorts hold a 2.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEE was 1.20M shares.

SEE’s Market Performance

SEE stocks went up by 3.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.76% and a quarterly performance of 14.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.72% for Sealed Air Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.29% for SEE stocks with a simple moving average of 16.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SEE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $54 based on the research report published on April 09th of the current year 2021.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEE reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for SEE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to SEE, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

SEE Trading at 8.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.97% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +8.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEE rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.42. In addition, Sealed Air Corporation saw 8.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEE starting from Chammas Emile Z., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $43.16 back on Nov 09. After this action, Chammas Emile Z. now owns 182,261 shares of Sealed Air Corporation, valued at $1,294,800 using the latest closing price.

Deily Karl R, the Senior Vice President of Sealed Air Corporation, sale 9,250 shares at $40.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Deily Karl R is holding 158,107 shares at $371,295 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.71 for the present operating margin

+32.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sealed Air Corporation stands at +9.87. The total capital return value is set at 21.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.86.

Based on Sealed Air Corporation (SEE), the company’s capital structure generated 2,225.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.70. Total debt to assets is 63.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,193.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.