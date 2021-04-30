Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) Just Got Our Attention

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) went down by -0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.34. The company’s stock price has collected 1.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/22/21 that Bio-Path Announces Publication in Biomedicines

Is It Worth Investing in Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :BPTH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BPTH is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.50. BPTH currently public float of 6.90M and currently shorts hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BPTH was 2.46M shares.

BPTH’s Market Performance

BPTH stocks went up by 1.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.21% and a quarterly performance of 49.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.53% for Bio-Path Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.92% for BPTH stocks with a simple moving average of 24.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPTH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BPTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BPTH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on March 11th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BPTH reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $4.50. The rating they have provided for BPTH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 13th, 2017.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to BPTH, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

BPTH Trading at -8.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.49%, as shares sank -13.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTH rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.37. In addition, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. saw 74.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BPTH

The total capital return value is set at -59.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.27. Equity return is now at value -70.00, with -63.40 for asset returns.

Based on Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH), the company’s capital structure generated 2.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.14. Total debt to assets is 2.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.65.