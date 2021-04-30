AtriCure Inc. (ATRC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) went up by 8.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.07. The company’s stock price has collected 8.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that AtriCure’s EPi-Sense System Approved by FDA for Treatment of Long-Standing Persistent Afib Patients

Is It Worth Investing in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ :ATRC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATRC is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for AtriCure Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.13, which is -$4.71 below the current price. ATRC currently public float of 44.43M and currently shorts hold a 4.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATRC was 406.87K shares.

ATRC’s Market Performance

ATRC stocks went up by 8.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.14% and a quarterly performance of 32.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.32% for AtriCure Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.56% for ATRC stocks with a simple moving average of 49.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRC stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ATRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATRC in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $63 based on the research report published on December 18th of the previous year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATRC reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $63. The rating they have provided for ATRC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 06th, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to ATRC, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

ATRC Trading at 16.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.45% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares surge +16.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRC rose by +8.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.45. In addition, AtriCure Inc. saw 36.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRC starting from Collar Mark A, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $65.28 back on Apr 01. After this action, Collar Mark A now owns 72,558 shares of AtriCure Inc., valued at $195,840 using the latest closing price.

CARREL MICHAEL H, the President, CEO, & Director of AtriCure Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $65.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 12, which means that CARREL MICHAEL H is holding 504,795 shares at $1,625,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.52 for the present operating margin

+72.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for AtriCure Inc. stands at -23.32. The total capital return value is set at -11.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.05. Equity return is now at value -13.10, with -7.30 for asset returns.

Based on AtriCure Inc. (ATRC), the company’s capital structure generated 16.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.04. Total debt to assets is 9.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.24.