Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) went down by -8.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.20. The company’s stock price has collected -4.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/28/21 that Ashland reports preliminary financial results1 for second quarter of fiscal year 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ASH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASH is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $101.11, which is $15.04 above the current price. ASH currently public float of 56.31M and currently shorts hold a 3.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASH was 484.17K shares.

ASH’s Market Performance

ASH stocks went down by -4.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.64% and a quarterly performance of 6.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.98% for Ashland Global Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.80% for ASH stocks with a simple moving average of 8.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ASH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ASH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $103 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2021.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASH reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $88. The rating they have provided for ASH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 05th, 2021.

ASH Trading at -1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASH fell by -4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.44. In addition, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. saw 9.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASH starting from WILLIS J KEVIN, who sale 4,074 shares at the price of $80.00 back on Dec 28. After this action, WILLIS J KEVIN now owns 938 shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc., valued at $325,920 using the latest closing price.

Ganz Peter, the Senior Vice President of Ashland Global Holdings Inc., sale 2,549 shares at $75.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Ganz Peter is holding 41,532 shares at $193,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.30 for the present operating margin

+26.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. stands at -21.11. The total capital return value is set at 3.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.02. Equity return is now at value -15.90, with -7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH), the company’s capital structure generated 65.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.71. Total debt to assets is 29.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.