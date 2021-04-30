A Lesson to Learn: PetMed Express Inc. (PETS)

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) went down by -4.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.00. The company’s stock price has collected -6.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/26/21 that PetMed Express d/b/a 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 3, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ :PETS) Right Now?

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PETS is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for PetMed Express Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.67, which is $3.51 above the current price. PETS currently public float of 19.59M and currently shorts hold a 26.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PETS was 538.51K shares.

PETS’s Market Performance

PETS stocks went down by -6.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.12% and a quarterly performance of -22.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.75% for PetMed Express Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.01% for PETS stocks with a simple moving average of -9.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PETS

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to PETS, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

PETS Trading at -12.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -16.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETS fell by -6.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.13. In addition, PetMed Express Inc. saw -8.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PETS starting from FORMICA FRANK J, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $38.59 back on Jan 29. After this action, FORMICA FRANK J now owns 55,000 shares of PetMed Express Inc., valued at $192,950 using the latest closing price.

ROSENBLOOM BRUCE S, the CFO & Treasurer of PetMed Express Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 28, which means that ROSENBLOOM BRUCE S is holding 36,525 shares at $250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PETS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.90 for the present operating margin

+27.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for PetMed Express Inc. stands at +9.10. The total capital return value is set at 23.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.53. Equity return is now at value 22.90, with 19.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 89.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.30.