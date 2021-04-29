Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (WVVI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) went up by 32.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.48. The company’s stock price has collected 7.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/15/21 that Willamette Valley Vineyards Posts a Profit for 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (NASDAQ :WVVI) Right Now?

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WVVI is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WVVI currently public float of 3.78M and currently shorts hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WVVI was 23.17K shares.

WVVI’s Market Performance

WVVI stocks went up by 7.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.47% and a quarterly performance of 48.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 76.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.21% for Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 42.89% for WVVI stocks with a simple moving average of 91.83% for the last 200 days.

WVVI Trading at 53.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WVVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 29.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +63.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WVVI rose by +54.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.76. In addition, Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. saw 60.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WVVI starting from BERNAU JAMES W, who purchase 947 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Feb 05. After this action, BERNAU JAMES W now owns 422,743 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc., valued at $6,629 using the latest closing price.

BERNAU JAMES W, the Chief Executive Officer of Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc., purchase 2,959 shares at $6.74 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that BERNAU JAMES W is holding 422,526 shares at $19,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WVVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.31 for the present operating margin

+61.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. stands at +12.43. The total capital return value is set at 7.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.28. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (WVVI), the company’s capital structure generated 20.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.21. Total debt to assets is 15.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.80.