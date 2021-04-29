Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) went up by 3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.90. The company’s stock price has collected 4.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/20/21 that Western Midstream Announces First-Quarter 2021 Distribution Increase And Earnings Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE :WES) Right Now?

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WES is at 3.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Western Midstream Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.20, which is $1.43 above the current price. WES currently public float of 201.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WES was 1.86M shares.

WES’s Market Performance

WES stocks went up by 4.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.07% and a quarterly performance of 44.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 166.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.27% for Western Midstream Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.23% for WES stocks with a simple moving average of 54.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WES stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for WES by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WES in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $25 based on the research report published on March 12th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to WES, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

WES Trading at 9.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +12.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WES rose by +4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +125.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.29. In addition, Western Midstream Partners LP saw 47.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WES starting from OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, who sale 11,500,000 shares at the price of $17.25 back on Mar 25. After this action, OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ now owns 202,781,578 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP, valued at $198,375,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.77 for the present operating margin

+50.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Midstream Partners LP stands at +20.24. The total capital return value is set at 9.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), the company’s capital structure generated 285.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.09. Total debt to assets is 66.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 269.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.