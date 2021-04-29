We Analyzed the Future Direction of Owens Corning (OC), Here is What We Found

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) went down by -2.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.90. The company’s stock price has collected -0.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Owens Corning Reports First-Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Owens Corning (NYSE :OC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OC is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Owens Corning declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $101.88, which is $3.29 above the current price. OC currently public float of 103.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OC was 883.40K shares.

OC’s Market Performance

OC stocks went down by -0.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.15% and a quarterly performance of 23.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 136.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.19% for Owens Corning. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.67% for OC stocks with a simple moving average of 24.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to OC, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

OC Trading at 6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +3.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.70. In addition, Owens Corning saw 25.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from Sandri Marcio A, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $97.02 back on Apr 14. After this action, Sandri Marcio A now owns 35,531 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $1,164,240 using the latest closing price.

SMITH DANIEL T, the EVP and Chief Growth Officer of Owens Corning, sale 10,341 shares at $95.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that SMITH DANIEL T is holding 48,139 shares at $982,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.69 for the present operating margin

+23.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens Corning stands at -5.43. The total capital return value is set at 11.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.15. Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Owens Corning (OC), the company’s capital structure generated 84.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.82. Total debt to assets is 34.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.