We Analyzed the Future Direction of Matador Resources Company (MTDR), Here is What We Found

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) went up by 3.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.43. The company’s stock price has collected 11.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Matador Resources Company Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results and Announces $100 Million in Borrowings Repaid in First Quarter 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Matador Resources Company (NYSE :MTDR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTDR is at 4.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Matador Resources Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.00, which is $0.59 above the current price. MTDR currently public float of 109.91M and currently shorts hold a 12.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTDR was 1.85M shares.

MTDR’s Market Performance

MTDR stocks went up by 11.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.63% and a quarterly performance of 56.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 421.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.84% for Matador Resources Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.21% for MTDR stocks with a simple moving average of 83.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTDR stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for MTDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTDR in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $30 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTDR reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for MTDR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 09th, 2021.

MTDR Trading at 9.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +10.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTDR rose by +11.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +231.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.09. In addition, Matador Resources Company saw 113.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTDR starting from Ehrman Monika U, who purchase 450 shares at the price of $22.01 back on Mar 02. After this action, Ehrman Monika U now owns 23,130 shares of Matador Resources Company, valued at $9,904 using the latest closing price.

Ehrman Monika U, the Director of Matador Resources Company, purchase 1,123 shares at $8.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Ehrman Monika U is holding 22,680 shares at $10,028 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.28 for the present operating margin

+25.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matador Resources Company stands at -69.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.03. Equity return is now at value -37.70, with -15.00 for asset returns.

Based on Matador Resources Company (MTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 145.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.28. Total debt to assets is 50.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.