We Analyzed the Future Direction of Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH), Here is What We Found

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) went up by 12.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $146.50. The company’s stock price has collected 17.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/27/21 that Manhattan Associates Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Revenue and EPS

Is It Worth Investing in Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ :MANH) Right Now?

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 106.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MANH is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Manhattan Associates Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $150.40, which is -$4.42 below the current price. MANH currently public float of 62.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MANH was 368.94K shares.

MANH’s Market Performance

MANH stocks went up by 17.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.88% and a quarterly performance of 23.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 114.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.65% for Manhattan Associates Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.30% for MANH stocks with a simple moving average of 35.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MANH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MANH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for MANH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MANH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $125 based on the research report published on August 25th of the previous year 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to MANH, setting the target price at $97 in the report published on February 19th of the previous year.

MANH Trading at 17.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +22.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANH rose by +17.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.07. In addition, Manhattan Associates Inc. saw 36.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MANH starting from Richards Bruce, who sale 2,588 shares at the price of $138.40 back on Feb 10. After this action, Richards Bruce now owns 35,130 shares of Manhattan Associates Inc., valued at $358,182 using the latest closing price.

RAGHAVAN DEEPAK, the Director of Manhattan Associates Inc., sale 7,087 shares at $128.87 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05, which means that RAGHAVAN DEEPAK is holding 34,973 shares at $913,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MANH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.45 for the present operating margin

+52.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manhattan Associates Inc. stands at +14.88. The total capital return value is set at 52.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.40. Equity return is now at value 50.90, with 21.70 for asset returns.

Based on Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH), the company’s capital structure generated 15.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.58. Total debt to assets is 7.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.