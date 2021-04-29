We Analyzed the Future Direction of Brightcove Inc. (BCOV), Here is What We Found

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) went down by -16.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.26. The company’s stock price has collected 2.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Brightcove Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ :BCOV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BCOV is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Brightcove Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.67, which is $12.42 above the current price. BCOV currently public float of 39.05M and currently shorts hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BCOV was 346.37K shares.

BCOV’s Market Performance

BCOV stocks went up by 2.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.26% and a quarterly performance of 18.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 119.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.69% for Brightcove Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.11% for BCOV stocks with a simple moving average of 4.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCOV stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BCOV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCOV in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $22 based on the research report published on January 29th of the current year 2021.

Colliers Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BCOV reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for BCOV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2020.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to BCOV, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

BCOV Trading at -24.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -18.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCOV fell by -13.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.41. In addition, Brightcove Inc. saw 5.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCOV starting from Plotkin David, who sale 27,027 shares at the price of $20.67 back on Mar 26. After this action, Plotkin David now owns 114,441 shares of Brightcove Inc., valued at $558,714 using the latest closing price.

Neeley Tsedal, the Director of Brightcove Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $22.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Neeley Tsedal is holding 10,952 shares at $44,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.64 for the present operating margin

+60.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brightcove Inc. stands at -2.95. The total capital return value is set at 3.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.80. Equity return is now at value -8.00, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Brightcove Inc. (BCOV), the company’s capital structure generated 12.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.01. Total debt to assets is 5.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.