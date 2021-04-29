Wall Street Pummels Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) After Recent Earnings Report

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) went down by -0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.32. The company’s stock price has collected -6.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/15/21 that Buenaventura Announces First Quarter 2021 Production and Volume Sold Per Metal Results

Is It Worth Investing in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE :BVN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BVN is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.18, which is $3.86 above the current price. BVN currently public float of 251.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BVN was 1.09M shares.

BVN’s Market Performance

BVN stocks went down by -6.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.42% and a quarterly performance of -0.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.37% for BVN stocks with a simple moving average of -15.25% for the last 200 days.

BVN Trading at -7.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares sank -1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVN fell by -6.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.32. In addition, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. saw -18.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.39 for the present operating margin

+1.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stands at -20.66. The total capital return value is set at -2.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.56. Equity return is now at value -5.10, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN), the company’s capital structure generated 23.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.08. Total debt to assets is 15.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.