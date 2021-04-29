Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) went up by 4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.88. The company’s stock price has collected 8.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/23/21 that Non-Covid-19 Patients Return to Hospitals, Clinics With Virus Cases Down From Peaks

Is It Worth Investing in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE :THC) Right Now?

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for THC is at 2.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Tenet Healthcare Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.54, which is $3.91 above the current price. THC currently public float of 103.95M and currently shorts hold a 3.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THC was 1.08M shares.

THC’s Market Performance

THC stocks went up by 8.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.78% and a quarterly performance of 22.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 202.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.04% for Tenet Healthcare Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.31% for THC stocks with a simple moving average of 54.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for THC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for THC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $60 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THC reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for THC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to THC, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

THC Trading at 11.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.83% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +10.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THC rose by +8.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +218.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.24. In addition, Tenet Healthcare Corporation saw 47.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THC starting from GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L, who sale 2,905,516 shares at the price of $55.20 back on Apr 22. After this action, GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L now owns 10,645,320 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, valued at $160,382,150 using the latest closing price.

GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L, the 10% Owner of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, sale 52,394 shares at $55.60 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22, which means that GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L is holding 0 shares at $2,913,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.13 for the present operating margin

+7.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenet Healthcare Corporation stands at +2.26. The total capital return value is set at 6.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.52. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC), the company’s capital structure generated 60,378.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.83. Total debt to assets is 62.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59,189.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 97.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.