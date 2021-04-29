Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) went down by -4.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.39. The company’s stock price has collected -6.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Flexion Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Preliminary FX201 Clinical Data at the Upcoming 2021 American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :FLXN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLXN is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.17. FLXN currently public float of 46.06M and currently shorts hold a 15.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLXN was 934.01K shares.

FLXN’s Market Performance

FLXN stocks went down by -6.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.50% and a quarterly performance of -33.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.66% for Flexion Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.24% for FLXN stocks with a simple moving average of -28.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLXN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FLXN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FLXN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $17 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLXN reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for FLXN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 07th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to FLXN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 20th of the previous year.

FLXN Trading at -18.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares sank -4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLXN fell by -6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.71. In addition, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. saw -29.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLXN starting from Layman Melissa, who sale 4,520 shares at the price of $11.80 back on Mar 15. After this action, Layman Melissa now owns 103,956 shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc., valued at $53,336 using the latest closing price.

Layman Melissa, the Chief Commercial Officer of Flexion Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,624 shares at $12.55 during a trade that took place back on Jan 28, which means that Layman Melissa is holding 88,376 shares at $32,931 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.73 for the present operating margin

+77.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. stands at -132.91. The total capital return value is set at -46.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.25. Equity return is now at value 818.80, with -45.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.